Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

T traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 728,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,906,289. The company has a market capitalization of $211.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

