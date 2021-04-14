Norway Savings Bank Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. United Bank raised its position in Chevron by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Chevron by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 403,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,133,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.