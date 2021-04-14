Norway Savings Bank Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.35. 113,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,316. The company has a market cap of $211.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,327,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

