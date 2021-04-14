Norway Savings Bank Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.25. The company had a trading volume of 340,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,315,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37. The company has a market cap of $333.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

