Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.87. 473,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004,398. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

