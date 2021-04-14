nOS Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One nOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

