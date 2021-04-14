Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $1,453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

