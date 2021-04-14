Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.30. 267,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 643,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVOS)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

