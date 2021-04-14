Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after buying an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,069,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $166.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $59.09 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.