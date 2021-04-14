NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s current price.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $218.09. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,619,000. Century Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,270,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,730,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

