NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s current price.
NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.
Shares of NVCR stock opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $218.09. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.40.
In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,619,000. Century Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,270,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,730,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.