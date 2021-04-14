NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $218.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,619,000. Century Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,270,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $55,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

