NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.
Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $218.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40.
In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,619,000. Century Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,270,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $55,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
