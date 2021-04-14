NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 21,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 944,770 shares.The stock last traded at $189.95 and had previously closed at $197.33.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVCR. Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush downgraded NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $46,463,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after buying an additional 166,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after buying an additional 136,430 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 986.95 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

