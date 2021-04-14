Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.31

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and traded as high as $66.39. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $65.71, with a volume of 8,064 shares changing hands.

NVZMY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.8492 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

