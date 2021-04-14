NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $9.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NRG Energy.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after buying an additional 2,052,937 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 1,458,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,719. NRG Energy has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NRG Energy (NRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.