Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 223,393 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Nuance Communications worth $78,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

