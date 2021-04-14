Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 141,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,391,622 shares.The stock last traded at $52.80 and had previously closed at $52.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Nuance Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 522.40, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

