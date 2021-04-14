NuBits (USNBT) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 26% against the US dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $27,800.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001758 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000479 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

