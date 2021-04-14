Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises 1.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.79. 69,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,505. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

