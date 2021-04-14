NULS (NULS) Market Cap Reaches $120.02 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. NULS has a market capitalization of $120.02 million and approximately $93.20 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00001916 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00066065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00264036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.05 or 0.00725315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,260.55 or 0.99019993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.75 or 0.00856842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.