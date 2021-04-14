Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 319.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,472,000 after buying an additional 325,126 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after buying an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $206,558,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

