Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 333,395 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 183.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,395 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of SelectQuote worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SelectQuote by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other SelectQuote news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,009,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,528,913 shares of company stock worth $41,429,843. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -201.56. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

