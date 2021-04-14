Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Mueller Water Products worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.