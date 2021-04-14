Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 113.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SAP by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 231,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SAP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.82. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $2.189 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.