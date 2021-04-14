Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 10,360 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

