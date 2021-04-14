Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 12,887 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of First Bancorp worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in First Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

