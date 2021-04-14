Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 28,936 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Big Lots worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $8,771,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $6,415,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $5,557,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $5,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,233 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIG opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.