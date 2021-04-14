Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 4,335 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Premier Financial worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price target (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

