Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Fluor worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

