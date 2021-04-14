Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,257 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,775 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Fulton Financial worth $10,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.