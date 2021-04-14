Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.52% of SpartanNash worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. Barclays downgraded SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $714.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

