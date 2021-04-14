Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Webster Financial worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 84,258 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 131,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 56,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

WBS stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

