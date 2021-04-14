Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.03 Million Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,816 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Huron Consulting Group worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HURN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 86.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -267.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

