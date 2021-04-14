Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,930 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Altair Engineering worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $1,675,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Dagg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $645,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,344 shares of company stock valued at $14,436,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

