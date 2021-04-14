Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

