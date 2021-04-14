Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 153,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 129,757 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,709,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

