Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Cavco Industries worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

CVCO opened at $222.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.47 and a twelve month high of $242.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.95.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

