Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 523,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Outfront Media worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,883,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

