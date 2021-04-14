Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 347,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Delek US worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Delek US by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 423,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,325,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 89.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 61,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

