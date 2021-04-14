Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.88 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of California Water Service Group worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE CWT opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.