Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,720 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:CTB opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $59.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

