Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.45 Million Holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Heska worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

HSKA opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.95 and a 200 day moving average of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $217.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.