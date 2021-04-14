Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of LGI Homes worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

LGI Homes stock opened at $160.42 on Wednesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.81.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

