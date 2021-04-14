Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 386.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Alphatec worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $405,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,361 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,699.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,154. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

