Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Echo Global Logistics worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECHO. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $846.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.