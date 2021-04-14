Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237,122 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Compass Minerals International worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.