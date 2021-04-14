Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Masonite International worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masonite International stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $127.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

