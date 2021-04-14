Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $10.64 Million Investment in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 723,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.