Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,870 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Goosehead Insurance worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at $43,906,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock worth $8,665,636 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.79. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

