Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,411 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Carter’s worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE CRI opened at $95.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

