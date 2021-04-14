Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,791 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Myriad Genetics worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

